Play

Anderson signed with Chicago as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson spent parts of three seasons in the majors with the Phillies, recording a career 7.71 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 19 strikeouts across 21 innings. Despite the change of scenery, the right-hander will likely begin his 2020 campaign in the minors before he's ready to return to a major-league bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...