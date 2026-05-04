Romo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Romo has three homers over his last three games. The catcher is filling the backup role behind Edgar Quero while Kyle Teel (hamstring) remains on the injured list. Romo is batting .300 (3-for-10), with all of his hits being homers so far this season. He's added four RBI, four runs scored and a 5:3 BB:K across 16 plate appearances since he was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 25.