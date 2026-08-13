White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Builds up to five innings

Thorpe (elbow) struck out six and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks across five innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Charlotte.

Coming back from April 2025 Tommy John surgery, Thorpe has generally looked sharp since kicking off his rehab assignment July 18. Over stops with four different minor-league affiliates, Thorpe has strung together a 2.65 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in 17 innings. After tossing 76 pitches in Wednesday's outing, Thorpe looks to be fully stretched out, add while the White Sox have an opening in the rotation, the right-hander may not be at the top of the list to fill the void, as Jose Urquidy and Jonathan Cannon have both pitched well of late at Triple-A. He has minor-league options remaining, so the White Sox could stash him at Charlotte once his rehab window closes and he needs to be activated from the 60-day injured list.