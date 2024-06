The White Sox selected Thorpe's contract from Double-A Birmingham, and he'll start Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that Thorpe was likely to take the mound Tuesday for Chicago, and the right-hander has now been added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 23-year-old will skip the Triple-A level to make his MLB debut after posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 60 innings for Birmingham this year.