Thorpe didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Royals. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Thorpe was impressive yet again on Sunday, registering a start of six scoreless innings for the second time in his first seven career outings. He was pulled in the seventh after reaching 97 pitches, and his bullpen couldn't hold on to the 1-0 lead he left them. Thorpe has been one of the better rookie hurlers in the American League, as he now has a streak of five straight quality starts. Outside of his June 16 appearance, when he gave up seven earned runs, the 23-year-old has only given up six earned runs in his other six starts.