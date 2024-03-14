The Padres traded Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, Steven Wilson and Samuel Zavala to the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Dylan Cease, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Thorpe had been part of the package that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees in December, and he will now be rerouted to the White Sox with only a couple of weeks remaining before the regular season begins. Thorpe emerged as a top RHP prospect last season, posting a 2.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while striking out 182 batters in 139.1 total innings between High-A and Double-A. Now with the Sox, Thorpe will likely return to Double-A to begin the season, but he could see a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte relatively quickly if he remains dominant in 2024.