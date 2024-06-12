Thorpe allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Thorpe was just fine in his major-league debut, though he needed 98 pitches (61 strikes) to get through five frames. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up three doubles and had to contend with two errors by the White Sox, but he ultimately held his own. Thorpe was 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 60 innings with Double-A Birmingham to begin the year, but it looks like he could stick in the majors for a while after the White Sox optioned Nick Nastrini to Triple-A Charlotte and designated Jake Woodford for assignment over the last week. Thorpe is tentatively projected to make his next start at Arizona.