The White Sox placed Thorpe on the 60-day injured list Thursday due to Tommy John surgery, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Thorpe will miss all of the 2025 season and get a late start to the 2026 campaign.
