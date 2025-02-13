Thorpe (elbow) said Thursday that he hopes to throw off a mound next week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe underwent surgery in September to remove a bone spur from his right elbow and subsequently had a pair of setbacks, so he's a little behind at the start of camp. While the hope is that he will not need a stint on the injured list to begin the season, it's far from a given that he'll be able to avoid one. If healthy, Thorpe is projected to be part of the White Sox' rotation.