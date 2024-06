White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that Thorpe is lined up to pitch against the Mariners on Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thorpe has been dominant for Double-A Birmingham this season with a 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 60 innings, and he's expected to skip Triple-A Charlotte to make his MLB debut. A second-round pick in 2022, the 23-year-old righty has moved quickly through Chicago's system and has just 34 professional appearances under his belt.