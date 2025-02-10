Thorpe (elbow) could begin the season on the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe had surgery in September to remove a bone spur from his right elbow and has experienced a couple setbacks since then, which led to him being given a cortisone shot in January. While an MRI showed no structural damage, Thorpe will not be ready for the start of spring training and it seems as though the pitcher "won't be available at the season's outset," per Merkin. If Thorpe does indeed begin the year on the IL, it could mean both Sean Burke and Bryse Wilson beginning the season in the rotation for the White Sox.