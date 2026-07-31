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White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Moving rehab to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thorpe (elbow) will have his next rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe was cleared for a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, and his last outing took place Thursday with Double-A Birmingham, when he allowed one hit while striking out five batters across four scoreless innings. He's in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery from April of 2025, and barring any setbacks, Thorpe is on track to rejoin the White Sox in mid-August.

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