Thorpe (elbow) will make an appearance in a minor-league game Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said Monday that Thorpe is "responding well" as the team continues the pitcher's slow ramp-up following surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow last September. He will begin the season on the injured list, and it's not yet clear how long he might be sidelined.
More News
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Progressing to live BP•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Making progress•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Not throwing breaking balls yet•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Throws 20 pitches off mound•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Set for mound work Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Hopes for mound work next week•