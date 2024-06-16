Thorpe (0-1) took the loss Sunday against Arizona, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks with no strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

After yielding one run across five innings in his MLB debut, Thorpe looked more like a rookie Sunday. The 23-year-old issued five walks in the abbreviated start, an uncharacteristic amount considering he hadn't walked more than two batters in an outing at any level this season. Thorpe allowed the first five batters he faced to reach and yielded a solo homer to Christian Walker in the first inning. He was pulled early in the fourth inning after a catcher's interference loaded the bases with one out despite Thorpe having thrown only 60 pitches. Considering the lack of alternative starting options, Thorpe should have another turn in the rotation but could be the odd man out once Mike Clevinger (elbow) returns in late June.