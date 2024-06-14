Thorpe is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The bar has been low for pitchers to stick around in the back end of the White Sox rotation this season, so it's not especially surprising that Thorpe will stick around with the big club after he held his own in his MLB debut Tuesday in Seattle. Though he fell one inning short of a quality start, Thorpe covered five frames and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four. He induced swinging strikes on 11 of his 98 pitches, which bodes well for Thorpe's chances of upping his strikeout total in future starts if he can improve his overall efficiency and work deeper into games.