Thorpe (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe was pulled from his appearance in a minor-league game Thursday due to elbow soreness -- one of multiple setbacks he's had since undergoing surgery in September to remove a bone spur. He's now set to go under the knife again, though this time around he'll be forced to miss the entire 2025 season and likely the first portion of the 2026 campaign.