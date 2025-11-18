The White Sox selected Davitt's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old righty joined the White Sox organization from Tampa Bay in July as part of the return for Adrian Houser. Davitt went on to turn in a 5.03 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 48.1 innings over nine starts at Charlotte, and he'll now receive a 40-man spot to prevent him from being taken in the Rule 5 Draft. Although his minor-league numbers don't jump off the page, Davitt may be able to take advantage of the White Sox's poor pitching depth and contend for a spot on the Opening Day roster.