Davitt was traded from the Rays to the White Sox on Thursday along with Curtis Mead and Ben Peoples in exchange for Adrian Houser, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Davitt, 25, excelled at Double-A (3.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) to start the year but he has struggled since getting to Triple-A, logging a 6.30 ERA and 1.55 WHIP despite a tidy 24:6 K:BB in 20 innings. It's unclear how long the White Sox will keep developing him as a starter.