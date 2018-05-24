White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Picked up by White Sox
Garneau was claimed by the White Sox on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Garneau will head to Triple-A Charlotte after being designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday. The 30-year-old catcher figures to provide organizational depth after the suspension of Welington Castillo, although he could receive a promotion to the big leagues if Alfredo Gonzalez or Omar Narvaez fails to step up.
