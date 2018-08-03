White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Recalled from Charlotte
Garneau was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Garneau will join the big-league roster to provide a little extra depth behind the plate after Kevan Smith was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Omar Narvaez will likely serve as the White Sox's catcher while Smith is away from the team, so don't expect to see much of Garneau during this stint in the majors.
