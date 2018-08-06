White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Sent back to minors
Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
With Kevan Smith returning from paternity leave, Garneau will head back to the minors after appearing in just one game for the White Sox, going 1-for-2 with a walk and one RBI. The backstop will now look to improve upon his lackluster .206/.311/.402 slash line through 33 games with the Knights.
