The White Sox signed Harris to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Harris hit .285/.369/.435 at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization last season but went just 8-for-40 with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate during his time with the big club. The White Sox don't have much outfield depth, so the 26-year-old Harris has an outside shot of pushing for an Opening Day roster spot.