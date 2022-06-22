Cease struck out 11 in six scoreless innings while allowing a hit and two walks. He did not factor into the decision in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Toronto.
Cease baffled the Toronto lineup, striking out 11 of the 20 batters he faced. He left the game with a 2-0 lead but Chicago's bullpen blew the save and his opportunity to earn his sixth victory. The 26-year-old did not allow an earned run for the fifth straight start, although 10 unearned runs have scored against him in that span. It was the third time this season that he fanned 11 opponents in a game.
