Cease (not injury related) was reinstated from the restricted list Friday.
Cease was unavailable for the White Sox's recent road trip to Toronto, but he'll rejoin the team ahead of the weekend series against the Rays. He's listed as the probable starter for Saturday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
