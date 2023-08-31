Cease (6-7) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Cease got off to a horrendous start, allowing four runs on four hits in the first inning while also hitting Cedric Mullins with a pitch. He then surrendered a solo shot to Anthony Santander to open the third before hurling three scoreless frames to finish the day. The right-hander has now allowed at least five runs in back-to-back starts and has given up at least four runs in three straight. Furthermore, he's walked multiple batters in each of his last nine starts and holds an unflattering 33:22 K:BB in August.