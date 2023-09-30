Cease (7-9) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Padres. He struck out seven.

Cease was highly effective but far from efficient in needing 104 pitches to complete five frames. The only run he allowed came in the fifth when Matthew Batten struck out but advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third following another wild pitch, then was driven in by a Xander Bogaerts sac fly. While his season total of 214 strikeouts was elite, the 27-year-old struggled to a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 177 innings, though he finished strong with a 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 31 strikeouts across 23.1 innings over his final four starts.