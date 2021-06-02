Cease (3-2) took the loss Tuesday at Cleveland after surrendering six runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 3.1 innings.

The 25-year-old needed 94 pitches to record 10 outs, though he did generate 11 swings-and-misses. Cease has a 3.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB across 55 innings (11 starts) in 2021.