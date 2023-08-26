Cease (5-7) took the loss Friday as the White Sox were trounced 12-4 by the A's, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

After a scoreless first inning, Oakland jumped on Cease for five runs in the second, and Chicago never recovered. The right-hander tossed only 52 of 96 pitches for strikes as he continues to fall apart in August -- Cease has been tagged for at least five earned runs in three of five starts this month, stumbling to an 8.61 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB through 23 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, likely to come next week in Baltimore.