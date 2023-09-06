Cease did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Kansas City. He struck out seven.

After giving up 13 earned runs in his last two starts (10.1 innings), Cease gave up four more runs Tuesday and allowed at least six hits for a fourth consecutive outing. Cease also couldn't keep the ball in the stadium Tuesday, serving up solo home runs to Nelson Velazquez, Bobby Massey and MJ Melendez before getting pulled mid-way through the sixth frame. If fantasy managers are looking for a positive takeaway from Cease's performance, it would be that he fanned seven batters and increased his streak of starts with at least six K's to six appearances.