Cease was assigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cease's stay in major-league camp ceased, but but not before he made an impression on the decision makers. "His release, everything he does, seems to point toward a young man who has everything ahead of him and the possibility of making an impact in multiple ways," manager Rick Renteria said. Cease, who was acquired from the Cubs last year in the Jose Quintana trade, allowed one earned run and struck out nine over 6.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to start the season at High-A Winston-Salem.