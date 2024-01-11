Cease signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the White Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cease followed up his impressive 2022 campaign with a disappointing 2023, posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP alongside a 214:79 K:BB through 177 innings. Despite his decline, Cease remains a likely candidate to be traded for prospects during the season as the White Sox continue their rebuild.