Cease is "awful close" to being promoted to the majors, per general manager Rick Hahn, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

This lines up with Hahn's comments regarding Cease from a couple weeks ago, and now it sounds like it could be days, not weeks, before Cease is making his MLB debut. He has a 4.62 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 68:29 K:BB in 64.1 innings at Triple-A, so he will probably have some hiccups initially in the majors, but he has a high ceiling long term if he can improve his command/control.