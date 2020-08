Cease (1-1) earned the win over the Royals on Sunday when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings.

Cease, who was chased after 2.1 innings in his first start, did two things better Sunday. He threw more strikes -- 54 of 83 pitches -- and he hit his spots more often. Cease will try to build on this quality start when he next takes the ball Friday at home against Cleveland.