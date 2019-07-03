White Sox's Dylan Cease: Callup official
The White Sox officially recalled Cease from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in the first game of the team's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Cease is designated as the White Sox's 26th man for the twin bill, though James Fegan of The Athletic relays that the prized right-hander is expected to remain in Chicago's rotation after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old has shown premium strikeout stuff at every rung of the minors, but occasionally shaky command and control has often resulted in some elevated WHIPs. Cease posted a 4.48 ERA and 73:32 K:BB and gave up four home runs over 68.1 innings at Charlotte before earning his first call to the majors.
