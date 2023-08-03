Cease (4-5) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings.

By almost every account, this was Cease's worst outing of the season. He logged his shortest start to date -- previously, he had completed at least four innings in each of his 22 appearances -- and tied a season-worst mark with the seven runs he allowed. Cease also recorded his lowest strikeout total of the season with the single punchout he was able to muster. The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Corey Seager in the first inning, but his demise was the second, when he allowed five runs on three singles, a double and three walks. The poor outing pushed Cease's season ERA to 4.61, which is on pace to be his worst mark since his rookie 2019 campaign.