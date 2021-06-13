Cease (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings to earn the win Saturday versus Detroit.

The right-hander's lone mistake was allowing a two-run home run to Harold Castro in the first inning. Cease had alternated strong and poorer starts in his previous six outings, but he put in a decent effort Saturday. He's pitched to a 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 85:29 K:BB across 66.2 innings in 13 starts. The 25-year-old lines up for a road start in Houston next week.