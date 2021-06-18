Cease (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings, taking the loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Cease dug the White Sox into a hole early, allowing the first three batters he faced in the game to score on a Michael Brantley home run. In addition, he failed to make it through the fourth inning after the five of the six batters he faced reached safely before being relieved. Thursday's start was nearly identical to his June 1 start against Cleveland where he took his last loss. The 25-year-old still has had a great start to the season, with an ERA of 3.99 and a 11.4 K/9 in 70 innings.