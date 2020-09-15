Cease allowed a run on five hits and five walks and struck out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Monday.
Cease allowed just an RBI single to Jorge Polanco in the fifth despite the high baserunner count. Monday was the third time in 10 starts Cease has issued five or more walks. The 24-year-old has a 3.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 34:25 K:BB across 50.2 innings this season. His next start is expected to be Saturday in Cincinnati.
