Cease did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and zero walks over 6.1 innings in a 3-2 win over Houston. He struck out 10.

Cease fired 62 of 86 pitches for strikes Thursday and allowed just two singles and a hit-by-pitch. The right-hander tied a franchise record by recording 10 Opening Day punchouts, and he racked up 15 swinging strikes against the defending World Series champions. Cease broke out with a career-best campaign that earned him second place in AL Cy Young voting last season, and based on his results Thursday, he could be on a trajectory to solidify his place among MLB's best pitchers in 2023.