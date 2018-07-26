White Sox's Dylan Cease: Dominant in Wednesday's win
Cease retired the first 20 batters faced before allowing a hit in the seventh inning for Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday. He allowed the one hit and a walk while striking out 12 over seven innings.
Cease has handled his promotion to Double-A with aplomb, posting a .283 ERA while limiting opponents to a .188 batting average over his first five starts at the advanced level.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Promoted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans 12 in seven scoreless innings•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans four in second spring start•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses in first spring game•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Progresses to tossing breaking balls•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...