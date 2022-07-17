Cease (9-4) earned the win Sunday in Minnesota, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing a hit and two walks.

Cease faced the minimum through the first four innings and fanned six of those batters. In the fifth, he allowed a walk and a single with one out but neutralized the offense with consecutive strikeouts to end the frame. While he didn't strike out a batter in his final two innings of work, he efficiently retired all six batters he faced, needing just 22 pitches. The 26-year-old has not allowed more than one earned run in any of his last 10 starts and is 8-2 with a 0.47 ERA and 79:29 K:BB in 58 innings over that span.