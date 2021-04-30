Cease (1-0) shutout the Tigers on three hits while striking out nine over seven innings in the second leg of Thursday's doubleheader.

The righty was dealing Thursday and had the best start of his season, leaving the Tigers guessing all night. The 25-year-old threw 66 of his 91 pitches for strikes and now has a 2.96 ERA. It is noteworthy that Cease was dominant due to his sharp command as it was his first appearance without walking a batter.