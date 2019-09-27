White Sox's Dylan Cease: Done for season
Cease (hamstring) won't pitch again this season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Cease is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday, but the White Sox have already stated that the right-hander won't pitch over the weekend. He'll finish with a 5.79 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with an 81:35 K:BB over 73 frames in 2019.
