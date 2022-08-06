Cease (12-4) allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Rangers.

Cease gave up an RBI single to Adolis Garcia in the first inning but settled in and fired five shutout innings afterward. He's now gone 10 consecutive starts allowing fewer than two runs and hasn't given up more than one earned run in a start since May 24. In 13 starts since that date, Cease is sporting a tremendous 0.59 ERA with a 95:34 K:BB. On the year, he owns a 1.98 ERA through 122.2 frames. Cease is lined up to start in Kansas City next week.