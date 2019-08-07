Cease (2-4) allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory in game one of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Tuesday.

This was his best outing of the year, and because of his small sample, Cease lowered his ERA almost half a run. That's the good news, but the bad news is it still sits at 6.00. While he's won two games, he's also lost four in six outings and owns a 1.55 WHIP, .275 batting average against and 33 strikeouts in 33 innings this season. Cease is scheduled to pitch again Monday at home against the Astros.