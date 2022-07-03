Cease (7-3) registered the win during Saturday's 5-3 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Cease's lone run surrendered came on his second pitch as LaMonte Wade took him 424-feet deep to right center, but he proceeded to navigate five scoreless frames thereafter despite traffic on the bases in every inning. The 26-year-old induced a whopping 19 swinging strikes on 104 pitches, but tied his second lowest total of the season with only four strikeouts and still ranks second in the league with 125. On the other hand, the three free passes added to his league-leading total of 40 through 86 innings. Cease has allowed just two earned runs (and 10 more unearned runs) over 39.1 innings across his last seven starts and will look to keep things rolling against Detroit midweek.