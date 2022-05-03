Cease (3-1) earned the win Tuesday after he pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 11 batters against the Angels.

Cease was almost perfect Monday, posting a season high 11 strikeouts while allowing just one hit, a double by Taylor Ward in the fourth inning. It was his second straight quality start and he now sports a 2.48 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a very impressive 12.10 K/9. With Lance Lynn (knee) on the shelf, Cease has stepped up into being a very strong second option in the rotation behind Lucas Giolito early this season.