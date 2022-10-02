Cease (14-8) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five in five-plus innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

Cease had quality starts in five of his last six starts entering Saturday. He didn't meet that mark, allowing a solo shot to Juan Soto and a two-run home run to Jake Cronenworth. Austin Nola tacked on an RBI single after Cease left the game with two on and no out in the sixth inning. Despite the disappointing finale, the 26-year-old right-hander established himself among baseball's elite pitchers in 2022. He ends the campaign with a 2.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a career-high 227 strikeouts in 184 innings across 32 starts.