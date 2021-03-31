Cease allowed one run on six hits and struck out 11 over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies.

Cease cruised in his final tuneup before the regular season, throwing 86 pitches (58 strikes) with a fastball touching the upper 90s. The lone blemish was a solo home run by C.J. Cron in the second inning of what was his best Cactus League start. Cease leaves Arizona with a boost of confidence in preparation to start the fourth game of the season, April 4, against the Angels in Los Angeles. Cease allowed just two runs over 17 innings this spring.