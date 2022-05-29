Cease allowed an unearned run on two hits and four walks while striking out five over seven innings in a 5-4 win Sunday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease was effectively wild Sunday, throwing only sixty-three of 108 pitches for strikes. The lone run against him came when Jake Burger misplayed a difficult ground ball with two outs in the seventh. May was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the 26-year-old as he allowed one or fewer runs in four starts and six or more in the other two. For the month, he amassed a 3.98 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 48:13 K:BB in 31.2 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend in Tampa Bay.